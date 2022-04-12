Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Confirms Ruben Dias' Availability For Atletico Madrid Clash

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Ruben Dias will be part of the Manchester City squad that travels to Atletico Madrid for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second-leg.

Ruben Dias was pictured returning to Manchester City first-team training on Monday - and was also involved in Tuesday's session at the City Football Academy - ahead of the Blues' trip to Spain for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final. 

The Portuguese centre-back, who has made 81 starts since signing from Benfica in September 2020, has missed the Blues' past seven matches due to a hamstring injury, sustained back in March. 

Dias was forced off at half-time against Peterborough United in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup, and hasn't featured for City since, missing crucial matches against both Atletico Madrid and most recently, Liverpool. 

The 24-year-old was pictured in the stands at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, as the defender watched his teammates draw 2-2 with Liverpool, in a crucial match in the context of the Premier League title race. 

City, who took the lead in the fifth minute through Kevin De Bruyne's deflected shot and again in the 37th minute after a Gabriel Jesus' strike, had to settle for a 2-2 draw, despite a dominant display. 

The Premier League Champions face Liverpool again on Saturday in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, but first travel to Atletico Madrid, looking to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the Champions League for a second successive season. 

Guardiola's side takes a 1-0 lead into Wednesday's second-leg at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne's 70th-minute goal at the Etihad last week. 

City prevented Atletico from registering a single attempt during the first leg, and the reigning La Liga champions suffered a shock defeat to 17th placed Mallorca on Saturday. 

Ahead of City's trip to the Spanish capital, Pep Guardiola confirmed that Dias will be part of the squad that travels to Madrid, but that the Portuguese defender will not start on Wednesday evening. 

"Dias travels with us, the rest all are fit," the Catalan told the media on Tuesday afternoon. 

Asked whether Dias could start against Atletico, Guardiola replied, "From the start tomorrow? No. 

"He makes one training session and six weeks off. The fact he's back is incredible and we have a big schedule until the end of the season. Everyone will be important." 

Cole Palmer was also pictured taking part in first-team training following a series of injuries, and Guardiola provided a positive update on the teenager. 

"Much better, I don't think he travels [to Madrid]. Yesterday, he feels better, but we'll see. If he's better, he'll travel. We try to avoid surgery, he's better. He couldn't play more because of injury," said the City boss.

