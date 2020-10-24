SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Pep Guardiola confirms star man suffered 'a muscular injury' in Premier League clash

Shruti Sadbhav

Manchester City’s impressive record of registering nine consecutive victories against West Ham was ended tonight after Pep Guardiola’s men drew 1-1 against the Hammers at the London Stadium.

During the match, Sergio Agüero was seen limping off the field, and Phil Foden replaced him at half-time. Following the game, Pep Guardiola confirmed that the Argentine striker had sustained a muscular injury. While the club awaits further confirmation about the situation from tests that are due to be carried out prior to the trip to Marseille on Monday morning, Pep Guardiola speculated that it could be a hamstring energy. Here's what he had to say, 

"A muscular injury, I think. A hamstring I think, but tomorrow we will know exactly."

fbl-eng-pr-west-ham-man-city (4)
(Photo by PAUL CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola further went on to say that Manchester City’s lack of preparation is evident in their performance on the pitch. He talked about the injuries sustained by the other key players and said;

"The reality is we struggled with our preparations; we don't have enough regeneration. Our striker [Gabriel Jesus] was injured in the first game, Sergio came back after four or five months, Kevin [De Bruyne] was injured."

"We have plenty but to play three or four competitions every three days you need all the squad and it is more difficult without that. We knew it; we struggle; this is the reality.”

Although Pep Guardiola is not a fan of such tightly congested fixtures, he now has to get his squad ready for another match in three days time, as Manchester City prepare to take on Marseille in the second game of the Champions League campaign. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"I have a thorn in my side as to why I didn’t play more." - Man City left-back opens up on his time at the club

Much has been made about Manchester City’s lack of cover at left-back. However, one players lack of chances has baffled both the player and fans alike is Angeliño.

Adam Booker

'There was no bad option' - La Liga player confirms Man City interest in the summer

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has admitted Man City were interested in signing him last summer.

markgough96

Five Things We Learned: West Ham 1-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

A blunt and benign Manchester City fell to a disappointing draw at the London Stadium, after Michail Antonio's goal for West Ham was cancelled out by substitute Phil Foden early in the second-half.

Nathan Allen

Player Ratings: West Ham 1-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City have taken themselves to eight points in the Premier League, with a 1-1 draw away from home against West Ham in Match-day five.

Sam Puddephatt

Guardiola names an unchanged side - West Ham vs Manchester City (Team News)

Manchester City travel to the London Stadium to face a West Ham side full of confidence as of late. The Blues will be looking to build on the past two wins with a convincing performance this afternoon.

harryasiddall

Man City 'one of seven' clubs interested in Brazilian wonderkid

Manchester City are one seven clubs ‘interested’ in Palmeiras youngster, Gabriel Veron.

WillBeaman19

Pep Guardiola to enter talks with Man City over new contract – but alternative options are ‘being prepared’

Manchester City have commenced talks with manager Pep Guardiola, with the aim of striking a deal to sign a new contract in the next few weeks.

Sam Puddephatt

Ferran Torres to replace Riyad Mahrez for Premier League clash - West Ham vs Manchester City Predicted XI (PL)

Off the back of a hard-fought victory against Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Manchester City continue their league campaign on the road at the London Stadium to face a stern West Ham outfit.

Rob Milarvie

Man City close in on signing Serbian winger - Man United credited with significant interest

Manchester City are on the verge of signing Partizan Belgrade winger Filip Stevanovic for a fee believed to be in the region of £6 million, according to the latest reports from England.

Freddie Pye

Everything You Need To Know: West Ham vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Fresh from an impressive Champions League victory on Wednesday night, Manchester City return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon as they head to the capital to face a revolutionised West Ham at the London Stadium.

Harry Winters