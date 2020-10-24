Pep Guardiola confirms star man suffered 'a muscular injury' in Premier League clash

Manchester City’s impressive record of registering nine consecutive victories against West Ham was ended tonight after Pep Guardiola’s men drew 1-1 against the Hammers at the London Stadium.

During the match, Sergio Agüero was seen limping off the field, and Phil Foden replaced him at half-time. Following the game, Pep Guardiola confirmed that the Argentine striker had sustained a muscular injury. While the club awaits further confirmation about the situation from tests that are due to be carried out prior to the trip to Marseille on Monday morning, Pep Guardiola speculated that it could be a hamstring energy. Here's what he had to say,

"A muscular injury, I think. A hamstring I think, but tomorrow we will know exactly."

(Photo by PAUL CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola further went on to say that Manchester City’s lack of preparation is evident in their performance on the pitch. He talked about the injuries sustained by the other key players and said;

"The reality is we struggled with our preparations; we don't have enough regeneration. Our striker [Gabriel Jesus] was injured in the first game, Sergio came back after four or five months, Kevin [De Bruyne] was injured."

"We have plenty but to play three or four competitions every three days you need all the squad and it is more difficult without that. We knew it; we struggle; this is the reality.”

Although Pep Guardiola is not a fan of such tightly congested fixtures, he now has to get his squad ready for another match in three days time, as Manchester City prepare to take on Marseille in the second game of the Champions League campaign.

