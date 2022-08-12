Pep Guardiola Confirms That Sergio Gomez Will Be Part Of The Manchester City Squad This Season

Manchester City are very close to announcing the signing of their first left-back of the transfer window Sergio Gomez with Pep Guardiola effectively confirming the signing himself in his press conference previewing the Bournemouth game.

Guardiola wanted Marc Cucurella to strengthen the left-back position but City were priced out of a move for the Spanish international so looked for alternatives which led them to agreeing a deal with Anderlecht for Sergio Gomez.

Gomez signed a contract until 2025 when he joined Anderlecht IMAGO / Belga

Chelsea eventually swooped in and hijacked the deal for Cucurella but it seems like that will not be an issue as Gomez will be part of the City squad this season Guardiola confirmed.

In his press conference he said: " He is for now, he will stay with us, the Manchester City squad, alongside Joao [Cancelo], Josh [Wilson-Esbrand] and him for the left-back, he'll stay with us."

So it would appear that he is content with those three fighting for the left-back spot this season and there will be chance of Girona getting Gomez on loan.

He was also full of praise for Gomez as he said: "A young player, in the World Cup years ago the best player was Phil Foden and he was the second best player. He played in Spain U21, young talent for Barcelona, went to Dortmund, played in good hands under Kompany."

If another left-back is not signed it looks likely that Gomez will rotate with Cancelo throughout the campaign however there is still a possibility that another full-back joins with the likes of Kieran Tierney and Raphael Guerreiro being linked.

Gomez is expected to be officially announced by the club before the Bournemouth game.

