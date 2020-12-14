Pep Guardiola confirms two defenders ruled out through injury - forward to be assessed on Tuesday

Pep Guardiola has confirmed ahead of his side's Premier League clash against West Brom on Tuesday night, that both Eric Garcia and Oleksandr Zinchenko will miss the game through injury.

The former sustained what appeared to be a hip injury in the win over Marseille on Matchday six of the Champions League last week, while the Ukrainian full-back has not appeared since the drab 0-0 draw in Portugal against FC Porto.

Pep Guardiola will be relieved that other areas of the squad are now back to full fitness, and so the omission of Garcia and Zinchenko will not hamper his squad too much. The Catalan boss also confirmed that the rest of the squad are fully fit.

On Sergio Aguero, who has been in and out of the team due to injuries since the start of the season, trained for the first time since falling ill last week - an illness that caused him to miss the weekend's Manchester derby. Guardiola however, stated that the Argentine will be assessed on match day to see whether he can play any part in the clash at the Etihad.

City will be hoping to put together a run of wins as the fixtures continue to come thick and fast for the Blues. They currently lie six point off the top of the Premier League table, however have a game in hand over the leaders - a game that is yet to be scheduled, but is unlikely to be played until after the turn of the year.

