    December 10, 2021
    Pep Guardiola Congratulates New York City on MLS Achievement That is "Good For This Brand"

    Pep Guardiola has wished New York City FC good luck ahead of their MLS Cup Final showdown against the Portland Timbers on Saturday.
    While the Premier League season is yet to reach the halfway point, over in the United States of America, Major League Soccer has reached their play-off final, and City Football Group club New York City FC is one of the two teams battling for MLS glory, as they take on the Portland Timbers. 

    Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is a keen admirer of New York City, and has even been spotted at a few of their matches during his time inbetween managing Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

    As the two club head into the biggest weekend in their short history in Major League Soccer, Pep Guardiola was quick to wish them good luck during a pre-match press conference of his own on Friday afternoon.  

    "Big congratulations to them," Pep Guardiola said in his press conference ahead of Manchester City's Premier League clash with Wolves. 

    He continued, "It's good for this brand (City Football Group), for the city of New York - we wish them all the best from Manchester City. They are part of our family." 

    New York City FC is one in a long, and growing list of clubs under the control of City Football Group, now with clubs in France, Uruguay, India, Australia, Belgium, Japan, and China. 

    City Football Group's wide range of 'sister clubs' has helped provide the organisation with an ever evolving pool of players to develop, sell, and utilise throughout the clubs - and has even become a model for other sports groups to look to as more clubs begin to collaborate with each-other. 

