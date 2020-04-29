Pep Guardiola 'considering' Spain and Liverpool legend as new Man City assistant coach

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is considering appointing footballing legend Xabi Alonso as his new assistant manager, according to Spanish journalist Luis Restrepo.

Guardiola has been on the hunt for a new number two ever since Mikel Arteta made the switch to North London in December. And now, Xabi Alonso is being touted as a candidate for the role.

(Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

Recent reports have suggested the appointment of a new assistant manager could be 'the biggest signing of the summer' for Manchester City; and Alonso would certainly fit that mould.

Pep Guardiola and Xabi Alonso have worked together before; with the Spaniard being a key component in the Catalan's three-time Bundesliga winning Bayern Munich side. Alonso is currently the manager of Real Sociedad B, who sit fifth in the Segunda Division in Spain.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra