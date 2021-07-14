Pep Guardiola Considers Including Brazilian Midfielder Signed in £21M Deal in Man City Squad

Brazilian midfielder Diego Rosa (18) will train with Manchester City in the 2021/2022 pre-season period, with it being "not ruled out" that Pep Guardiola will keep the teenager in the squad for the forthcoming campaign.

Manchester City agreed a deal to sign Rosa back in August 2020 in a deal worth around £5 million - however, that could rise as high as £21 million depending on how many first-team appearances the midfielder makes.

Once the transfer was completed, Diego Rosa, a World Cup winner with Brazil's U-17 squad, was loaned out to fellow City Football Group club Lommel SK in Belgium.

Last season, Rosa made seven appearances according to WhoScored. The loan deal runs until 2022, but Belgian media have reported that the youngster will train with City in the pre-season.

READ MORE: Man City make enquiry over Premier League striker as Kane alternative

READ MORE: Brighton star 'excited' over Man City switch sparking transfer rumours

Now, Globo Esporte, as relayed by SportWitness, say that it is "not ruled out" that Rosa will remain in Manchester City's first-team squad for the 2021/22 season, rather than returning to Belgium.

Rosa will certainly be eager to impress Guardiola. The player's agent said at the time of the transfer: "The career project presented by City is spectacular and it is what he and his family always dreamed of."

Additionally, Rosa shared a screenshot on social media of a report confirming he will be spending pre-season with City, adding the caption: "God doesn't fail. God be praised."

READ MORE: Man City reveal stance on Antoine Griezmann reports

READ MORE: £90 million bid being prepared for Premier League star by Man City

Unfortunately for Rosa, he faces stiff competition to earn Pep's attention, with Manchester City already boasting talented youngsters in the midfield role, including the likes of Tommy Doyle and Romeo Lavia.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra