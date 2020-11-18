Pep Guardiola contract renewal length revealed in Spanish newspaper

Pep Guardiola is closing in on renewing his contract at the Etihad Stadium, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the current season.

It had been claimed in recent weeks that Manchester City had more or less prepared for a worst case scenario in which they had to replace their Catalan coach come June, however recent reports have suggested that the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager will remain beyond the current season.

However, according to the latest edition of SPORT on Wednesday, Pep Guardiola will only renew his contract at Manchester City by a further 12 months.

Some fans believe that by merely extending by a year, it doesn't create the security the club needs in order to build for the future and more importantly, life after Pep Guardiola.

That being said, it does however give fans and the Premier League alike an additional period of time with one of the greatest of all-time, and surely that can only be seen as a positive right?

