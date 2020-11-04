SI.com
Pep Guardiola 'convinced' new signing can 'mark a new era' at the club

harryasiddall

Pep Guardiola is 'convinced' new signing Ferran Torres can 'mark a new era' at the club after a string of impressive performances in recent weeks, according to a report by Marca as relayed by Sport Witness.

The Catalan boss has been left 'astonished' by the Spaniard's start to life at the Etihad, with no-one at the club expecting him to make such an instant impact since his arrival. Just like Guardiola, the club's hierarchy have reportedly been equally as impressed and believe they've signed ‘one of the players with the most promising future on the international scene’.

fbl-eur-c1-man-city-olympiakos (4)
(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Torres himself has increased his workload on a personal training plan, according to the same report from the Spanish newspaper, following a military-like regime. With the increased physicality of the Premier League, the Spaniard has been putting in extra hours to ensure he can gain muscle and have a ‘much more resistant lower body' - which will undoubtedly be hugely beneficial. 

On Tuesday night, Ferran Torres became the third youngest player to score in four consecutive UEFA Champions League games - behind none other than PSG's Kylian Mbappé and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

