Pep Guardiola credits one key Man City star for club's "incredible years, amount of titles, breaking records"

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims that he still has full faith in Raheem Sterling, whose seemingly unrelenting goal scoring form has taken a sharp dip over recent months.

Speaking ahead of the crunch FA Cup semi-final clash against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea on Saturday evening, Pep Guardiola was keen to ensure Sterling had his full support - as the England international endures a patch of form that is disappointing many.

"The trust with Raheem is intact," said Guardiola on Friday afternoon. "It is the same as when we arrived here.”

Raheem Sterling has found himself missing crucial matches for the Blues in recent days, including starting on the bench in both legs of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Borussia Dortmund.

The 26-year-old's tally of nine goals in 27 Premier League appearances this season is a far cry from recent seasons, in which fans have witnessed Raheem Sterling regularly provided 15 or more league goals per season.

Despite that, Pep Guardiola feels that the winger can recover his once scintillating form.

“He has our confidence and the quality is there. I cannot give the players confidence, they have to have it for themselves, but ‘Raz’ has a lot of experience.”

Saturday’s crucial FA Cup semi-final tussle with Chelsea could prove a turning point in Manchester City’s season if Raheem Sterling finds himself starting, and can regain his confidence and form.

According to the Manchester City manager, Raheem Sterling could still remain a key figure in the club's quest for the elusive quadruple - which is the centre of the talk among several media outlets at present.

Guardiola closed, "I have said many times what we have done over these incredible years, with the amount of titles, breaking records in the process… Raheem is key.”

