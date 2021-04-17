NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Pep Guardiola credits one key Man City star for club's "incredible years, amount of titles, breaking records"

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims that he still has full faith in Raheem Sterling, whose seemingly unrelenting goal scoring form has taken a sharp dip over recent months.
Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims that he still has full faith in Raheem Sterling, whose seemingly unrelenting goal scoring form has taken a sharp dip over recent months.

Speaking ahead of the crunch FA Cup semi-final clash against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea on Saturday evening, Pep Guardiola was keen to ensure Sterling had his full support - as the England international endures a patch of form that is disappointing many.

"The trust with Raheem is intact," said Guardiola on Friday afternoon. "It is the same as when we arrived here.”

Raheem Sterling has found himself missing crucial matches for the Blues in recent days, including starting on the bench in both legs of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Borussia Dortmund.

The 26-year-old's tally of nine goals in 27 Premier League appearances this season is a far cry from recent seasons, in which fans have witnessed Raheem Sterling regularly provided 15 or more league goals per season. 

Despite that, Pep Guardiola feels that the winger can recover his once scintillating form.

“He has our confidence and the quality is there. I cannot give the players confidence, they have to have it for themselves, but ‘Raz’ has a lot of experience.”

Saturday’s crucial FA Cup semi-final tussle with Chelsea could prove a turning point in Manchester City’s season if Raheem Sterling finds himself starting, and can regain his confidence and form.

According to the Manchester City manager, Raheem Sterling could still remain a key figure in the club's quest for the elusive quadruple - which is the centre of the talk among several media outlets at present.

Guardiola closed, "I have said many times what we have done over these incredible years, with the amount of titles, breaking records in the process… Raheem is key.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_32915913
News

Pep Guardiola credits one key Man City star for club's "incredible years, amount of titles, breaking records"

1002121685
News

Man City star set to triple wages in new contract until 2026 - club 'keen' to reflect importance in fresh terms

sipa_32996634
News

"Football's gone mad", "My future son will be training at 2" - Plenty of Man City fans react to club signing midfielder

sipa_25488769
Transfer Rumours

Man City interested in Barcelona midfielder despite coach being 'staunch defender' of player - player represented by Pep Guardiola's brother

1001417819
News

The six rejected attempts from Chelsea for Man City manager Pep Guardiola

sipa_26933976
News

"The people at the top, it's impossible..." - Yaya Toure claims Man City ignored apology over Pep Guardiola comments

sipa_32795945
News

"They want to be a big club...” - Man City legend opens up on decision to join club ahead of Chelsea, Juventus, and Inter

1002121433
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Where To Watch, Team News, Referees - Everything You Need To Know