Pep Guardiola Credits Wife for His Touchline Fashion and Thanks Man City's Money for 'Good Things' in his Life

The Manchester City manager is often credited for his touchline fashion, but Pep Guardiola has handed all the praise on a person very close to him in his personal life, speaking during a new feature.

While Pep Guardiola’s sides are rightly renowned for being easy on the eye, much of the same can be said about the Manchester City boss’ personal sense of style.

From being spotted in various Stone Island items on a regular basis, to DSquared’s exclusive collaborations with Manchester City as a club, the Catalan boss is a trendsetter both on and off the pitch.

When quizzed about how he decides on what to wear on the touchline, and away from the field, the 51-year old shed light on his wife’s influence on his inspiring fashion choices.

“My wife is so elegant, she helps me a lot [with my fashion]," Guardiola revealed while speaking during a new feature with Sky Sports this week.

IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola watches on at Wembley IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola directs his Manchester City team at Wembley

The Manchester City manager continued, "Before her, I was a disaster. Now I'm elegant, thanks to her."

The City manager also credited finances on offer at the clubs he has managed in playing a part in the 'good things' he has achieved in his career, as he explained, "All good things in my life are created by others; sometimes from my wife, sometimes from the money we have at clubs."

Despite the Manchester City manager giving deserved credit to his partner for his suave dress sense, Pep Guardiola has always dabbled in the fashion world, right from his time as a player.

In an interview with Mundial Magazine, David Miro - the son of legendary Catalan fashion designer Antonio Miro had revealed that Pep Guardiola had requested to his father if he could model at one of his shows during his playing days at Barcelona.

The former Spanish international also went on to walk the runway whilst looking as dapper as ever for one of the late fashion icon’s shows during the 90s.

David Miro / MUNDIAL Pep Guardiola at a fashion show during his playing days at Barcelona David Miro / MUNDIAL Pep Guardiola at a fashion show during his playing days at Barcelona

With Pep Guardiola’s iconic grey cardigan that he sported during the 2018/19 season also being sold in charity auction to raise money for City in the Community, it’s safe to say that his wife’s fashion tips have worked wonders over the years.

