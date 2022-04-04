Pep Guardiola Criticises Turf Moor Grass Despite Manchester City Victory

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has discussed his side's recent victory against Burnley, pointing out how pitch conditions made the three points a challenge for his squad.

While a trip to Turf Moor is traditionally regarded as one of the most challenging away grounds in the Premier League over the years, Manchester City made easy work of the hosts after a dominant 0-2 win on Saturday afternoon.

Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan’s strikes proved more than enough for the Sky Blues to get the all-important three points, as they were the superior side from start to finish and would perhaps regret not having scored more given the number of chances created on the day.

However, in the grand scheme of things, Manchester City’s victory was exactly the kind of response demanded from them, especially after Liverpool took top spot in the Premier League table earlier on in the day through a 2-0 triumph against Watford.

IMAGO / Sportimage Speaking after his side’s much-deserved win, Pep Guardiola reflected on the result in tough conditions. “We’re many years playing in these type of games. We scored early on so that helped us a lot. But the game is never finished until you score the third or fourth," Guardiola explained. IMAGO / Sportimage The Manchester City boss continued by criticising the playing surface at the Lancashire club, as he said, "The pitch was so difficult because the grass was so high, no water and everything was so slow. But we did well and won the game." IMAGO / PA Images

The Catalan boss understands the trials and tribulations that come with facing Burnley, and to put in as controlled a display as the Premier League champions did, especially straight after the international break is extremely impressive.

While Kevin De Bruyne’s fifth minute strike took the sting out of the opposition’s bright start, City's unrelenting desire to kill the game off is what led to Ilkay Gundogan giving the visitors a two-goal cushion before half-time.

The biggest takeaway from the result was that Manchester City showcased a nous that comes with competing in title races on previous occasions, as they dealt with the threat posed by Burnley with an air of self-assuredness.

