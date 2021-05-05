Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Pep Guardiola Decision Key to Man City Signing Star Centre-Back With Atletico Madrid Targeting Player

Manchester City’s rampant hunt last summer for a centre-back to fill the void left by club legend Vincent Kompany, who departed in 2019, was no secret - and in the end Pep Guardiola got his number one man.
Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City’s rampant hunt last summer for a centre-back to fill the void left by club legend Vincent Kompany, who departed in 2019, was no secret - and in the end Pep Guardiola got his number one man.

According to Fabrizio Romano speaking on the podcast ‘Here We Go’, the Manchester City boss believed that Ruben Dias could be 'the perfect centre-back' for his side - a feeling that he has now been fully vindicated.

As per the reports, Pep Guardiola was '100% convinced' on Ruben Dias. The Catalan manager is said to have wanted him 'strongly', and Manchester City officials were 'really quick' to move for the Portuguese defender.

READ MORE: Nathan Ake to 'consider options' this summer

READ MORE: How Riyad Mahrez reacted to reaching the UCL final

Luckily for the club, their hasty actions were successful as Dias was also a target for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

While many believed the Etihad club should all throw all of their eggs in the basket of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, the club appear to have made the right choice when splashing the cash for Dias, who has now played a key role in launching the club into their first Champions League final.

As Graham Ruthven of Eurosport put it, “[Dias’] impact at the Etihad Stadium can now be compared to Virgil van Dijk’s upon joining Liverpool."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_33158497
News

Pep Guardiola Decision Key to Man City Signing Star Centre-Back With Atletico Madrid Targeting Player

sipa_32843254 (1)
News

Fabrizio Romano Provides Major Update On Man City Star and Possible Contract Renewal

sipa_28681261
News

Aston Villa Star Names One Man City Player As 'Impossible' to Play Against

1002387565
Match Coverage

How the scars of the past motivated Pep Guardiola to change his style in the Champions League

28359199
News

UEFA plans for more than 4,000 Man City fans to attend Champions League final

1002430641
News

How Fernandinho reacted to Man City's Champions League victory over PSG

sipa_33200552
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'express interest' in unlikely €50M Sergio Aguero replacement – club makes initial enquiry with agent

1002493701
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League Semi-Final Second-Leg)