Pep Guardiola Decision Key to Man City Signing Star Centre-Back With Atletico Madrid Targeting Player

Manchester City’s rampant hunt last summer for a centre-back to fill the void left by club legend Vincent Kompany, who departed in 2019, was no secret - and in the end Pep Guardiola got his number one man.

According to Fabrizio Romano speaking on the podcast ‘Here We Go’, the Manchester City boss believed that Ruben Dias could be 'the perfect centre-back' for his side - a feeling that he has now been fully vindicated.

As per the reports, Pep Guardiola was '100% convinced' on Ruben Dias. The Catalan manager is said to have wanted him 'strongly', and Manchester City officials were 'really quick' to move for the Portuguese defender.

Luckily for the club, their hasty actions were successful as Dias was also a target for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

While many believed the Etihad club should all throw all of their eggs in the basket of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, the club appear to have made the right choice when splashing the cash for Dias, who has now played a key role in launching the club into their first Champions League final.

As Graham Ruthven of Eurosport put it, “[Dias’] impact at the Etihad Stadium can now be compared to Virgil van Dijk’s upon joining Liverpool."

