Pep Guardiola Decision Left Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel 'Surprised' Prior to Champions League Final

A recent report by the Athletic has revealed that Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was left surprised by a crucial Pep Guardiola decision made prior to the Champions League final of 2021.

While Manchester City ended up tasting defeat against Chelsea in the Champions League final in May 2021, those within the club will largely give credit to playing staff and the players themselves for reaching unchartered territory in Europe.

However, the night itself was one to forget, with an uncharacteristically limp display from the Premier League champions in Porto, as Pep Guardiola's side fell to a 1-0 defeat to their English top-flight rivals.

With certain critics citing a lack of experience in European finals as a reason for the defeat, others shifted the blame onto Pep Guardiola’s tactics for the match.

As per a recent report by the Athletic’s Simon Johnson, the Catalan boss’ decision to select a Manchester City eleven without a recognised defensive midfielder in either Fernandinho or Rodri is said to have taken Thomas Tuchel by ‘surprise’.

Further details suggest that the Chelsea manager had been ‘alerted’ about the decision by a member of his backroom staff, who read Manchester City’s starting XI while en route to the Estádio do Dragão stadium.

It has been stated that Thomas Tuchel subsequently made ‘adjustments’ to his pre-match tactics in response to Pep Guardiola’s decision.

The Manchester City boss decided to start an attacking midfield trio of Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne - despite Fernandinho’s commanding display in the previous round against PSG.

On a more positive note, crossing that mental block in Europe by reaching a Champions League final for the first time may bode well for Manchester City, as they aim to lift the coveted trophy this season.

