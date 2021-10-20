    • October 20, 2021
    Pep Guardiola Delivers Bold Claim About Man City's 5-1 Champions League Win Over Club Brugge

    Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City's 5-1 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League was 'one of the best performances' his side have produced on the European stage.
    Manchester City moved into second place in Group A with an emphatic 5-1 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

    Joao Cancelo opened the scoring with a neat finish before Riyad Mahrez converted a penalty just before the break.

    In the second half, the Blues kept the same intensity, constantly pinning back the Brugge backline and found the net three more times through Kyle Walker, Cole Palmer and Riyad Mahrez - for the second time.

    Speaking in his post-match press conference, Pep Guardiola believes the overall performance was amongst the best he's seen whilst manager of the club. 

    "One of the best performances we have done in Europe, definitely," the Catalan told reporters.

    "I looked over Brugge in the international break. I looked at many games. I know how good they did against PSG."

    "We found a lot of passes with Phil. We had runners in behind. We could have scored more goals, we had many chances. All of us are delighted with the performance we have done."

    Next up for Manchester City is a tough Premier League trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, who have enjoyed a bright start to the season under Graham Potter.

    In the Champions League, Manchester City will welcome Club Brugge to Etihad in the second of their Group A double-header with the Belgian outfit in a fortnight.

