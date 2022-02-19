Pep Guardiola Delivers Honest Verdict on Failed Harry Kane Pursuit Ahead of Tottenham Clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that Tottenham were firm in their no-sell stance when the Premier League champions came knocking on the door for Harry Kane last summer, ahead of their meeting at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City had pursued a move for the England captain after Sergio Aguero;s departure from the club last summer, with the 28-year-old forward seen as the ideal replacement for the legendary Argentine at the Etihad Stadium.

Kane, who had publicly expressed his desire to leave Tottenham and challenge for major trophies elsewhere last year, was keen on a switch to the north-west of England, despite then having more than three years left on his contract in north London.

After months of speculation surrounding a sensational move for Kane to Manchester City, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy's refusal to negotiate a transfer fee for the England captain saw a deal collapse in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

Speaking on City's pursuit of Kane ahead of Tottenham's visit to the Etihad Stadium on. Saturday, Pep Guardiola admitted that while the current league leaders tried to broker a deal for the forward last summer, Spurs were simply not willing to sanction a sale for their talisman.

“We tried (to sign Harry Kane), but it was far away from being done because Tottenham were clear it was not going to happen," Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference.

Despite having an array of world-class attacking players at his disposal, the Catalan conceded that he had his doubts over whether his side would be able to maintain their levels from the previous campaign without a natural strikers in their ranks this season.

Guardiola added: “Now, people say it worked brilliantly. Harry Kane did not come, and everything is going well, but I did not know that when we lost to Tottenham in the first game and we lost to Leicester in the Community Shield.

“We have these players, like I did in every season and I was always delighted. The club give me that and we do what we can together. This is the point.

“If we have a proper striker, maybe we play with a striker, but for the quality we have we have to adapt. I adapt for many reasons. It is not a problem, honestly."

The Manchester City manager went on to state that he was not disappointed with the club's hierarchy over their failure to secure Kane's arrival last summer, having taken the league again by storm after deploying a fluid false-nine system in attack.

“I want to say something and be clear - I was never disappointed in my managerial career with the club and what they do in the transfer market," the 51-year-old said.

“I never create a fire here because I represent the club and the club is always beyond myself."

