Pep Guardiola Delivers Major Injury Update on Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker Ahead of FA Cup Semi-Final

Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker both missed Manchester City training on Friday ahead of Saturday's FA Cup Semi-Final against Liverpool, however, Pep Guardiola failed to rule the pair out of the weekend's clash.

Manchester City are suffering potentially costly consequences from Wednesday's grueling Champions League quarter-final victory over Atletico Madrid, after both Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker were forced off due to injury, midway through the second-half.

A resilient City side secured a narrow 1-0 aggregate win against the reigning Spanish champions, as Guardiola's squad set up a semi-final showdown with Real Madrid, who have won the competition on twelve previous occasions.

Wednesday's win was marred by unsavory scenes and melees, as scuffles broke out between the two teams both during and after the game, leading to a dramatic intervention by the Spanish Police.

Jack Grealish is reported to have been involved in a 'physical altercation' with Atletico Madrid centre-back Stefan Savic, while Sime Vrsaljko had to be restrained by teammates after launching himself at a group of City players in the tunnel at full-time.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto The midweek win came just three days after a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium against Liverpool in the Premier League, with the Blues being pegged back on two occasions, and seeing Raheem Sterling's second-half goal ruled out by VAR for offside. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire City's 2-2 draw against Jurgen Klopp's Reds keeps them one point clear at the top of the table, as attention turns to the weekend, where the two North West heavyweights meet at Wembley, in the FA Cup semi-final.

IMAGO / CordonPress Guardiola's side have been knocked out in the past two years at the semi-final stages, but will be hoping for a victory on Saturday, to quell Liverpool's hopes of winning an unprecedented quadruple.



The Sky Blues last won the FA Cup in 2019, but if they are to reach another FA Cup final, then they may have to do it without duo Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker.

Both players with forced off with injuries at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday, and neither participated in training on Friday, which took place at Millwall's Stadium, after the Blues flew directly into London from Madrid.

Asked about the fitness of the duo ahead of Saturday, Guardiola said, "We will see tomorrow about De Bruyne and Walker. Ruben Dias trained today and we will see about him."

Walker was pictured wearing an ankle brace on Thursday, and on the severity of the right-backs injury, Guardiola said, "He would have remained on the pitch. He had a big twist but it is getting better. In football, these kinds of things happen but we will adapt and adjust"

Kevin De Bruyne meanwhile didn't suffer a muscular injury in midweek, as Guardiola revealed that, "It is stitches in his calf. It is not a muscular injury."

