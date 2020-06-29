City Xtra
Pep Guardiola delivers subtle dig at Liverpool as he reveals Man City's plans for Premier League clash

markgough96

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that his side will give Liverpool a guard of honour before kick-off at Thursday's Premier League game against the newly-crowned champions, report the Mirror. 

After City's 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge last Thursday, Liverpool officially were declared Premier League champions. This opened up the prospect of Jurgen Klopp's squad receiving a guard of honour prior to the game.

Guardiola has made clear that City will have no problem with adhering to this tradition. 

"We are going to do the guard of honour, of course. We will always receive Liverpool in an incredible way when they come to our house. So of course we are going to do this, because they deserve it", the Catalan said.

However, the manager's comment that City 'always receive Liverpool in an incredible way when they come to our house' appears to be a subtle dig at the attack on the City team bus, as the squad made their way to Anfield for the 2017/18 Champions League Quarter-Final first-leg. Numerous projectiles were launched at the bus, causing substantial damage which prompted Klopp to apologise and brand those responsible as 'idiots'. 

Aside from that, there is no doubt that Guardiola is sincere in his comments that Liverpool deserve the title. Although the gap in points is somewhat flattering on last season's runner-up, there is no doubt that they have been worthy winners this time around - and it is only right that City deliver the guard of honour. 

