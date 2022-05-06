Pep Guardiola Delivers Take on Whether Manchester City Will EVER Win the Champions League After Real Madrid Disappointment

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola provided a strong take on whether his side will ever manage to get over the line in the Champions League after crashing out against Real Madrid this week.

After suffering a late defeat in Madrid to end their European campaign, Manchester City switch their focus to the Premier League, where four wins can seal a fourth title win in five seasons for Pep Guardiola's men.

Despite having dominated English football under Guardiola, the Blues are yet to deliver the Champions League and have failed to get over the line time and again - raising questions this week over City's mentality on the biggest stages in Europe.

Speaking to the press ahead of a league meeting with Newcastle on Sunday, the question was put to Guardiola on if his group can ever break their European duck and go all the way in the Champions League.

IMAGO / NurPhoto "I don't know. It's a question I cannot answer. Sometimes you ask questions, football is unpredictable. We saw many times, this team, this club," the Manchester City manager said in his press conference on Friday afternoon. "Sheikh Mansour didn't buy this club and invest in the facilities to live this last years to just win the Champions League. They did it to be there in all competitions and compete. IMAGO / NurPhoto "The Champions League is the beginning and the end, we want to do it, nobody knows if we can. We have to be there in all competitions. It's an honour for us, the people don't appreciate what this club does. "For me, it is incredibly remarkable to be in the Champions League semi-final again, making steps to be better and compete against an established team home and away. "We were close, not close enough, (Real) Madrid deserve it. What they do and we don't do, they deserve it. We weren't close enough but we were there. Nothing what we have done since they took over, its there to have a chance next season.

"It's so difficult, the teams are good. All the teams who didn't qualify - we know how good they are. Since day one I have to handle it, the fact that we have to be there in the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League semi-final and the Carabao Cup - four times in a row.

"They (the Manchester City hierarchy) never ask me for one title. We play as good as possible, we try to compete against all the teams. It's opposite what the people think.

"The people say if this group of players or Guardiola don't win a title - they're failures, I completely disagree. We know how difficult everything is. You can do or say whatever. But the club and feeling we have, we try to do it.

"We accept everyone was sad, we were close (to reaching the final). It was the players, they wanted to play the final, but this club to compete against Real the way we did is a joy."

