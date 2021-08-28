Pep Guardiola Delivers Verdict on Man City Striker Pursuit Ahead of Transfer Deadline

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola discussed whether his side are looking to sign a striker before the transfer window shuts following their 5-0 victory over Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.

The Sky Blues sealed a stylish win over Mikel Arteta's side in the Premier League in front of a buoyant crowd at the Etihad Stadium, which makes it nine league wins in a row against the Gunners.

However, despite their success on the pitch, City have endured an anti-climatic and disappointing week off the pitch, as they failed to secure the signings of both Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo, leaving them short of an out-and-out centre-forward bar young Liam Delap.

Though City had been pursuing the signing of Kane from Tottenham throughout the summer, the 28 year-old announced on Wednesday that he will be staying in north London this season.

City had also been heavily linked with former Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, who instead decided to seal a sensational return to Manchester United in what turned out to be an incredible twist in the transfer window that has thrown many surprises.

Quizzed over whether City are still in the market for a striker in his post-match interview, Guardiola said: “I don't think so," as quoted by Mark Critchley of The Independent, with the transfer window set to close on August 31.

"The team made a magnificent last season, and we are the same, plus Jack (Grealish), and we are going to go.”

Grealish, who joined City from Aston Villa for £100 million in early August, has featured in all of his new side's matches since joining, starting the last three fixtures against Tottenham, Norwich City and Arsenal.

Guardiola was also full of praise for his squad, who convincingly beat both Norwich and Arsenal at the Etihad in the past week - scoring 10 times and conceding none in the process.

The Catalan added: "We (City) are the same like we have done the last two, three years. Maybe people forget what we have done (in recent seasons).

"Always the club has to have the intention to get better to improve. The players and manager change, but the club has to remain and has desire to get better."

