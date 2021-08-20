Pep Guardiola Delivers Verdict on Man City Transfer Window Amid Harry Kane Links

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reflected on how his side have fared in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League champions are looking to bolster their attack further by landing Harry Kane from Tottenham to fill the void left by Sergio Agüero's departure to Barcelona in June.

After securing the arrival of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a British-record fee, the Champions League finalists could need to offload at least one of their senior stars before announcing more signings, as per recent reports.

With City failing to find the back of the net in each of their opening two competitive fixtures of the 2021/22 campaign, Guardiola is keen to get a striker through the door as he looks to build on his side's domestic and European exploits last season.

Previewing his side's Premier League clash against Norwich City on Saturday, the Catalan was asked if he felt satisfied by how his side have fared in the ongoing transfer window, which is set to shut on August 31.

Guardiola said, as quoted by Manchester Evening News: "Absolutely, (I am) more than happy (with City's transfer window). It is the same team except for Sergio Agüero coming in for Jack Grealish last season."

Besides aiming to introduce fresh names to their squad, City are also looking to extend the contracts of a few key players, such as Ederson, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Rúben Dias, with John Stones already having renewed his existing deal till 2026.

Moreover, City have raised upwards of £60 million from fringe player sales - a figure that could potentially reach £100 million by the end of the month, with Bernardo Silva likely to depart the club amid interest from a series of Spanish sides.

After a drab showing in the Champions League final against Chelsea in May, City would want to acquire a world-class number nine before the transfer window closes to go one step further in their pursuit of European glory.

