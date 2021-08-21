Pep Guardiola Delivers Verdict on VAR Decision Against Ferran Torres Following Norwich City Win

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was quizzed about Ferran Torres' goal being ruled out by VAR in his side's 5-0 victory against Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League champions bagged their first competitive win of the new campaign as they put the Canaries to the sword in a dominating display from the Sky Blues.

City took the lead through an own goal by Tim Krul after just six minutes on the clock, with Jesus putting a dangerous delivery into the box that caused havoc amongst the Norwich defence.

Immediately after they opened proceedings, Bernardo Silva stole the ball off Norwich attacker Milot Rashica, who claimed he had been fouled by the 27-year-old, after City eventually put the ball in the back of the net through Torres, who was expertly found by Gabriel Jesus in front of goal.

However, match official Graham Scott chalked off the goal after consulting with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), as replays showed that Silva had indeed made contact with Rashica as he won the ball back for his side in the build-up to Torres' strike.

Guardiola delivered his thoughts on the decision following the victory against Daniel Farke's side, as he said: "I don’t know if he (Rashica) was fouled. I'm curious if the same actions are going to be reviewed this season," as quoted by Mike Minay.

The hosts did make it two sooner rather than later, as Jack Grealish opened his City account on his home debut midway through the opening half by slotting home from close range from Jesus' cross into the six-yard box midway though the first-half.

Aymeric Laporte scored his ninth goal for City as he put the tie to bed just past the hour mark, placing the ball into the bottom right corner past Krul following a corner situation, with the 27-year-old looking set to stay put despite being heavily linked with a move to Spain in recent months.

In the final 20 minutes, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez added one each after coming off the bench to round off what was a much-needed first win of the new campaign for City.

