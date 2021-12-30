Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    Pep Guardiola Demands Phil Foden to 'Enjoy' Football 'Like He Used to as a Little Boy' Following Brentford Performance

    Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on the 'outstanding' Phil Foden, after yet another brilliant display, this time against Brentford on Wednesday night.
    Manchester City opened up an eight-point gap at the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday evening. 

    A nervy affair from minute one, the home crowd created an electric atmosphere that has seen Brentford take points off the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool already this season.

    From Ivan Toney and Fernandinho's wrestling matches in the first-half, to Joao Cancelo's unusual misplaced passes, it was an odd affair which Manchester City dominated for large periods.

    One piece of quality won the game for Pep Guardiola's side.

    Unsurprisingly it was the combination of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden which created the goal - with the latter poking the ball past the Brentford goalkeeper with his first touch from the Belgian's delivery.

    Speaking in his post-match press conference, Pep Guardiola was keen to praise Phil Foden, who has had a spell out of the side for disciplinary reasons, but was back to his free-flowing best on Wednesday night.

    "Phil (Foden) has always been outstanding since he came up (to the Manchester City first-team) with us to start to train and play", the manager began.

    "He is a guy who can play in different positions and at an exceptional level. He is always a good player and we had no doubt about that."

    Pep Guardiola concluded, "He does not need to prove anything to me. He need to enjoy football like he used to as a little boy."

