Pep Guardiola Denies Man City Interest in Bundesliga Star Amid Recent Transfer Links

Pep Guardiola has denied interest in RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo, as he addressed the impact of a club appointing a new manager, ahead of Tuesday's Champions League match.

City are preparing to conclude their latest Champions League Group Stage campaign in Germany on Tuesday evening, when they face RB Leipzig in matchday six of the competition.

Pep Guardiola is set to rotate his squad for the the fixture, after the Blues qualified for the knock-out stages with a win over Paris Saint Germain a fortnight ago.

The 2-1 win over PSG at the Etihad Stadium also cemented first place in the group for the Blues, as they moved four points clear of the French heavyweights with just one game remaining.

Despite the current successes of Guardiola's squad, some outlets have reported a possible interest in RB Leipzig midfield Dani Olmo, with the 23 year-old set to come up against the Blues on Tuesday night.

Just last week, City Xtra relayed a report from a Spanish outlet, reporting that the current Premier League Champions had 'appeared’ in the race to sign the Spanish midfielder.

However, ahead of Tuesday's meeting, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola refuted those claims as he said, "Second answer is no. He (Dani Olmo) is a Leipzig player. He is a fantastic player."

On the rumoured interest around Olmo, the Catalan went on to say, "If we are interested I'm sure City will contact Leipzig. Saying that, he is a fantastic, fantastic player. I'm happy he had the courage to leave Barcelona to develop his skills and then arrive at Leipzig."

Ahead of the game, Guardiola also spoke about the impact a new manager brings to the club, after the German club parted ways with Jesse Marsch following a sixth loss of the Bundesliga season on Friday.

"Leipzig has a culture, they will sign a manager, they want to play a specific way, pressing, attacking, live, sleep, eat. This is the culture and the new manager will be similar like that," said Guardiola.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra