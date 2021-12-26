Pep Guardiola Describes 6-3 Victory Over Leicester as 'Roller Coaster' and 'Typical Boxing Day' Match

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes the quality of his players pushed his side over the line in a hectic 6-3 victory over Leicester City.

Not many City matches involve much chaos these days, with Pep Guardiola's men controlling the bulk of their clashes.

Yet, Manchester City's 6-3 victory over Leicester at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day was a reminiscent of matches of old, as the two teams traded blows in the second-half.

While the Blues took a 4-0 lead into half-time, Brendan Rodgers' side came roaring back with three goals in ten minutes to cut Manchester City's lead to one and put the Etihad faithful back on the edge of their seats.

In the end, goals from Aymeric Laporte and Raheem Sterling would help the Etihad outfit see the game out, and Pep Guardiola acknowledged the chaotic nature of the match.

"It was a roller coaster. It was a typical Boxing Day game, lots of goals." Guardiola said after the match.

"It was entertaining for everyone. Another victory, so important to continue our run. Now we rest for three days and go to the next game."

The City boss went on to say, "The quality of players we have produced this amount of actions to score goals. No manager and tactics can solve it without the quality."

The entertaining home victory sees Guardiola's men take a six point lead at the top of the Premier League, with second place Liverpool waiting to play their game in hand and bring the gap back to three.

Next up for Manchester City is a trip to Brentford as the festive fixtures continue to come thick and fast - and while the squad has proven to be worthy of the hectic winter schedule, Pep Guardiola and his staff will be keen to see some of their key players, such as Rodri, John Stones, and Kyle Walker return from minor injuries.

