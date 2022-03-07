Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Describes Manchester City Star as 'Impatient' in 'Most Difficult Position' Against Manchester United

Speaking after the match, Pep Guardiola piled on the praise for Phil Foden's individual performance as the false nine in Manchester City's demolition of Manchester United on Sunday evening.

Much has been made about Manchester City's lack of a striker this season.

Yet, the Blues find themselves top of the Premier League with ten games remaining, and still within reach of capturing both the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League titles.

As a result of the lack of a striker, Manchester City have played most of the season with a false nine in the central role, and while a variety of wingers and attacking midfielders have featured, it has been Phil Foden who has perhaps put in the best performances.

Speaking after Manchester City's 4-1 thrashing of neighbours Manchester United on Sunday, Pep Guardiola praised Phil Foden for the superb job he has done in his new-found role. 

"The most difficult position in football is the striker," Guardiola said.

Read More

imago1010409733h
imago1010428623h
imago1010408433h

"You are surrounded by two players. The space is minimal and in front you have two or three holding midfielders. You are surrounded by five people. You don’t have time. You have to be so smooth and good."

The Manchester City manager was quick to point out that Phil Foden needed to grow into the game, and was perhaps too impatient in certain moments, but it was his energy that made the difference for the Blues. 

"He was a little bit impatient in the final third in the second half. He had to make the extra pass. If you don’t see a clear shot, take one second more. But he fought and ran and pressed and helped us to have rhythm." 

Pep Guardiola closed, "When Phil (Foden), Bernardo (Silva) and Kevin (De Bruyne) go in the first action so aggressive it is so addictive for the players behind. We can stay high and the second half was a perfect example of that."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1010409733h
News

Pep Guardiola Describes Manchester City Star as 'Impatient' in 'Most Difficult Position' Against Manchester United

By Adam Booker21 seconds ago
imago1010263955h
News

Kevin De Bruyne Reveals Manchester United Friends Tried to Keep Him Awake All Night Before Manchester Derby

By Adam Booker2 hours ago
imago1010081447h
News

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final Draw Details, How To Watch, Tie Dates

By Harry Winters3 hours ago
imago1008408868h
News

Manchester City Owners Make R$1 Billion Offer to Purchase Brazilian Club

By Freddie Pye4 hours ago
imago0049135221h
News

Jurgen Klopp Echoes Pep Guardiola's Comments on the Premier League Title Race

By Harry Siddall4 hours ago
Haaland New
Transfer Rumours

Erling Haaland Set to Make Decision on Borussia Dortmund Future THIS Month Amid Manchester City And Real Madrid Interest

By Adam Booker5 hours ago
City Players Cover 7
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 4- 1 Manchester United (Premier League)

By Srinivas Sadhanand6 hours ago
Sane x Zinchenko Cover
News

Leroy Sané Sends Heartfelt Message to Oleksandr Zinchenko Amid Russian Invasion of Ukraine

By Srinivas Sadhanand7 hours ago