Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Describes Why Tottenham Will 'More Difficult' After Three Consecutive Premier League Losses

Pep Guardiola has expressed his views on why facing Tottenham at this present moment could be 'more difficult' for his Manchester City side, in his latest press conference.

Following their 5-0 win against Sporting CP in the Champions League last-16 first leg, Manchester City must be in high spirits ahead of their Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.

The Sky Blues are unbeaten in their last 14 fixtures in the Premier League, with 13 wins and one draw pointing to their tremendous stretch of consistency.

While Spurs’ three successive league defeats make City the outright favourites heading into the clash, Pep Guardiola continues to be wary of the North London outfit.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News’ Joe Bray, the Manchester City boss gave his thoughts on Antonio Conte’s Tottenham side.

This is the problem; the fact that they’ve lost three times, they’ll be more difficult tomorrow,” he opened.

Read More

The Spanish tactician continued, “To lose four times in a row is not easy for top teams. They have a lot of weapons. Son [Heung-min], we suffer every time, with [Harry] Kane, [Lucas] Moura, they have a lot of quality.

"Midfield and physicality. The patterns they do, what I saw yesterday and today, they realize. A manager arrives in the middle of the season, changing things is not easy.

Playing every three days. You need time, but in football, there is no time, this club gave me time so I am grateful. All managers need time to try to convince the players to follow what you feel,” the manager concluded.

Despite Tottenham’s current rough spell of form, Pep Guardiola’s respect for his opponents is a sign of how he refuses to let complacency settle into his Manchester City side at all times.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1009854192h
News

Pep Guardiola Describes Why Tottenham Will 'More Difficult' After Three Consecutive Premier League Losses

just now
Screenshot 2022-02-17 at 10.46.33
News

"It Was a Moment We Were Going Down" - Pep Guardiola Describes the Moment Man City's Flight Aborted Landing at Manchester Airport

42 minutes ago
imago0032798427h
News

Pep Guardiola Responds to Antonio Conte's Comments Calling the Catalan 'the Best Manager in the World'

56 minutes ago
Pep Cover Close
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Major Manchester City Injury Update Ahead Of Tottenham Clash

1 hour ago
imago1009892256h
News

Fernandinho Holds Contradictory Belief Amid Uncertainty Over Manchester City Future

2 hours ago
Fernandinho vs Norwich Away
News

Manchester City Open to New City Football Group Role for Fernandinho As Contract Expiry Looms

3 hours ago
imago1005749159h
Match Coverage

Man City vs Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

4 hours ago
Dias savage
News

Ruben Dias Admits Manchester City 'Needed Balance' Prior to Star Defender's £65M Switch to Etihad Stadium

4 hours ago