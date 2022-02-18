Pep Guardiola Describes Why Tottenham Will 'More Difficult' After Three Consecutive Premier League Losses

Pep Guardiola has expressed his views on why facing Tottenham at this present moment could be 'more difficult' for his Manchester City side, in his latest press conference.

Following their 5-0 win against Sporting CP in the Champions League last-16 first leg, Manchester City must be in high spirits ahead of their Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.

The Sky Blues are unbeaten in their last 14 fixtures in the Premier League, with 13 wins and one draw pointing to their tremendous stretch of consistency.

While Spurs’ three successive league defeats make City the outright favourites heading into the clash, Pep Guardiola continues to be wary of the North London outfit.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News’ Joe Bray, the Manchester City boss gave his thoughts on Antonio Conte’s Tottenham side.

“This is the problem; the fact that they’ve lost three times, they’ll be more difficult tomorrow,” he opened.

The Spanish tactician continued, “To lose four times in a row is not easy for top teams. They have a lot of weapons. Son [Heung-min], we suffer every time, with [Harry] Kane, [Lucas] Moura, they have a lot of quality.

"Midfield and physicality. The patterns they do, what I saw yesterday and today, they realize. A manager arrives in the middle of the season, changing things is not easy.

Playing every three days. You need time, but in football, there is no time, this club gave me time so I am grateful. All managers need time to try to convince the players to follow what you feel,” the manager concluded.

Despite Tottenham’s current rough spell of form, Pep Guardiola’s respect for his opponents is a sign of how he refuses to let complacency settle into his Manchester City side at all times.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra