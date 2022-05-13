Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola DESTROYS Former Manchester United Pair for Manchester City Character Comments

Manchester City hit back at Manchester United pair Patrice Evra and Dimitar Berbatov for their comments on his side's mentality and character following their recent Champions League exit to Real Madrid.

Despite leading by two goals in the final minutes of their semi final second-leg tie at the Santiago Bernabeu, a late comeback from Real Madrid saw Manchester City collapse at the death and crash out of the Champions League in crushing fashion.

Pep Guardiola's side received heavy criticism for their capitulation and profligacy in front of goal across the two legs, with Madrid set to face off against Liverpool in the Champions League final at the Stade de France on May 28.

City's exit saw ex-Manchester United pair Dimitar Berbatov and Patrice Evra aim digs at the Blues' mentality, character and comments emerge where Guardiola's side were called a 'small team' for the way they gave away a sizeable lead at the end.

Pep vs RMA Away 1

Previewing City's penultimate clash of the league campaign against West Ham on Sunday, Guardiola was quizzed about his thoughts on the comments made by the former United pair and the wide claims made recently on his side's character in big moments.

Pep vs RMA 2

Guardiola however, was one step ahead of everyone and sent a sublime response to Evra and Berbatov in what are the latest of many brilliant comments made by the Catalan since last week's gutting loss in Madrid.

Pep cover UCL

The Manchester City manager said: "I didn't see this kind of character and personality when we played them (Evra and Berbatov with United), when we destroyed them, with Barcelona (in the 2011 Champions League final)."

With Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker and John Stones all out of the remainder of the campaign, City will have their work cut out for them in their final two games but managed to breeze past Wolves in midweek, with Kevin De Bruyne scoring four in a sensational 5-1 triumph for the league leaders.

It remains to be seen whether Aymeric Laporte will be deemed fit to feature against West Ham on Sunday after the Spanish centre-half appeared to be in gruelling pain following a nasty collision with Wolves forward Raul Jimenez at the Molineux in midweek.

There are also doubts over Fernandinho's fitness after the City skipper seemingly suffered a hamstring issue on Wednesday, which could leave Guardiola in a deeper personnel crisis over the coming week.

Pep Cover Everton Away 1
