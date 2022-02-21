Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Discusses Development Plan for Manchester City's Liam Delap

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently provided an assessment on the club's striking sensation Liam Delap in a recent press conference.

After a nightmarish season so far from a personal perspective, with Liam Delap struggling with a string of successive with injuries, the teenager's return to fitness has seen him emerge as a regular member of Manchester City’s first-team.

Making the bench in Manchester City’s past six games, whilst coming on as a substitute against the likes of Fulham, Norwich City and Sporting CP, it is clear to see that the youngster is being bedded into senior football.

Speaking during a recent press conference, Pep Guardiola emphasised the need for patience when it comes to the exciting striker, amid calls from some quarters of the Manchester City fanbase to involve the player more often.

He is so young. The important thing is, if he is in training with us and playing minutes with us, it’s because he can be here. Otherwise, he would not be here."

Read More

Guardiola continued, “But he is 19 years old. The 19-year old Phil Foden is completely different to Liam, that’s why we need to be patient. He could have scored against Fulham. Liam has that feeling, but he is a player who needs to improve a lot.

"He needs to improve in the first moments, the first touches. At the high level, it is completely different to the academy, but he is there every day and practicing with our staff and his mates, he will improve."

The Phil Foden comparison is an interesting one by the Manchester City boss, as the ‘Stockport Iniesta’ made his debut at 17 years of age in 2017, before going on to become much more a regular starter at the backend of the 2019/20 season.

With Liam Delap only now being integrated into the senior Manchester City set-up, it is essential to let the young talent develop under the watchful eye of Pep Guardiola, slowly but surely.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Liam Delap Cover
News

Pep Guardiola Discusses Development Plan for Manchester City's Liam Delap

By Srinivas Sadhanand
39 seconds ago
imago0043594213h
Transfer Rumours

Gabriel Jesus Attracting Interest from Two European Clubs - Manchester City 'Thinking' About Contract Renewal

By Freddie Pye
1 hour ago
Foden x Pep Cover
News

"He's Obsessed With Football" - Phil Foden Discusses Life Working Under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

By Srinivas Sadhanand
1 hour ago
imago1008891851h
News

Phil Foden Decides Which Role He Would Like to Play For Manchester City in the Future

By Edward Burnett
2 hours ago
Dias x Rodri CL Cover
News

"We Like to Feel the Pressure" - Ruben Dias Assesses Manchester City's Chances of Champions League Glory

By Edward Burnett
2 hours ago
imago1007396622h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Renew Interest in Barcelona Defender Following Previous €50M Offer

By Srinivas Sadhanand
2 hours ago
Bernardo EVE
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva 'Dreams' of Joining European Giants With Summer Exit Possible

By Freddie Pye
3 hours ago
Sterling x Pep Cover 3
News

"He is Back to His Best" - Pep Guardiola Delighted With Manchester City Star Following Incredible Turn in Form

By Srinivas Sadhanand
3 hours ago