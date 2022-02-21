Pep Guardiola Discusses Development Plan for Manchester City's Liam Delap

After a nightmarish season so far from a personal perspective, with Liam Delap struggling with a string of successive with injuries, the teenager's return to fitness has seen him emerge as a regular member of Manchester City’s first-team.

Making the bench in Manchester City’s past six games, whilst coming on as a substitute against the likes of Fulham, Norwich City and Sporting CP, it is clear to see that the youngster is being bedded into senior football.

Speaking during a recent press conference, Pep Guardiola emphasised the need for patience when it comes to the exciting striker, amid calls from some quarters of the Manchester City fanbase to involve the player more often.

“He is so young. The important thing is, if he is in training with us and playing minutes with us, it’s because he can be here. Otherwise, he would not be here."

Guardiola continued, “But he is 19 years old. The 19-year old Phil Foden is completely different to Liam, that’s why we need to be patient. He could have scored against Fulham. Liam has that feeling, but he is a player who needs to improve a lot.

"He needs to improve in the first moments, the first touches. At the high level, it is completely different to the academy, but he is there every day and practicing with our staff and his mates, he will improve."

The Phil Foden comparison is an interesting one by the Manchester City boss, as the ‘Stockport Iniesta’ made his debut at 17 years of age in 2017, before going on to become much more a regular starter at the backend of the 2019/20 season.

With Liam Delap only now being integrated into the senior Manchester City set-up, it is essential to let the young talent develop under the watchful eye of Pep Guardiola, slowly but surely.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra