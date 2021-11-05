Pep Guardiola Discusses Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo and Their Change of Style Ahead of Premier League Clash

Pep Guardiola has been discussing Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo and their current change in style ahead of the Manchester derby.

Manchester United have had a rocky start to the Premier League season.

Despite signing Raphaël Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer, the Red Devils sit eight points behind league leaders Chelsea and are looking to get their season back on track.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Pep Guardiola was asked for his assessment on where his local rivals are at.

"Congratulations United, They do what they have done week by week, they have the ability to win games by themselves," Guardiola began.

"Man United, what should I say, A good team with the quality. Last season wasn't bad, what we have done in the Premier League, we will prepare well this afternoon."

Despite winning nearly everything possible in England, Guardiola's derby record, particularly against Olé Gunnar Soslkjær, has been very poor.

The manager believes the United managers change in style has helped them pick up some important results as of late.

"We did good games against them, last season there was boring after the Champions League, five at the back in Leipzig when they could go to the Europa League.

"Other one we were so good up front, [with] Ronaldo they're even better. We know the quality, try to make a good game. We know ourselves, sometimes win, sometimes lose."

The Catalan was also asked about Manchester City's pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo and how he feels he's improved Manchester United. His answer was short and sweet:

"I don't talk about players for other clubs."

