Pep Guardiola Discusses Possibility For Current Forward To Become Key Striker at Man City

Pep Guardiola has said that Ferran Torres “played well” when asked during a press conference about whether the 20 year-old can become a regular striker for Manchester City.

Torres, who joined the Blues for £20 million in the last summer transfer window, scored a hat-trick for Manchester City on Friday night, as he helped the newly crowned Premier League champions to a dramatic 4-3 win over Newcastle.

The young Spanish international has now scored 13 goals in 34 appearances so far this season, with seven of these goals coming in his 22 Premier League appearances.

When asked about the Spaniard's performance on Friday night in his press conference ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Brighton this week, Pep Guardiola said, “Players are not a stable situation, up and down the mood."

"He was in an incredible mood against Newcastle, was good. If you are not in the right moment there could be another guy who takes your position. When you're a positive you'll play good."

Manchester City are reported to be looking to sign a striker this summer to replace the departing Sergio Aguero, and when asked whether Ferran Torres could continue playing at striker, Pep Guardiola explained to the media, “His position is a winger but it's an alternative we have.”

The Manchester City boss went on to explain, “There's three games left, we use him in that position because quite long periods Sergio and Gabriel were injured and some games we needed a proper striker. We used him and he played well.”

“His position is a winger but it's an alternative we have. He can play both sides, in the middle, we have players who can play in different positions."

