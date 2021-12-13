Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Pep Guardiola Discusses Possibility of Raheem Sterling Statue Outside Man City's Etihad Stadium

    Following his 100th Premier League goal, the possibility of a Raheem Sterling statue being built outside the Etihad Stadium was put forward to Pep Guardiola this weekend.
    The England international hit a century of goals in the Premier League against Wolves on Saturday afternoon, and manager Pep Guardiola was put on the spot with an intriguing question about the forward's legendary status at Manchester City.

    Speaking after the victory that retained Manchester City's place at the top of the table, the Spanish boss was asked if Sterling deserves a statue outside the Etihad Stadium, much like legends such as David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Vincent Kompany.

    Guardiola explained, “It is not my decision. I don’t know. What they (David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Vincent Kompany) have done with the club, they have done with the club.”

    Since his £49 million transfer from Liverpool to Manchester City, Raheem Sterling has gone on to become one of the best players in the world under Pep Guardiola, winning nine trophies in six full seasons.

    Off-the-pitch, the boy from Brent is a role model, considering his exceptional contributions to community building and tackling racism.

    While a majority of Manchester City fans consider the England international as a club legend, the general consensus would also be that it would be slightly unfair to build a statue for Sterling before the likes of Yaya Toure, Pablo Zabaleta and Joe Hart.

    Raheem Sterling joined the club after they had already won two Premier League titles in 2012 and 2014, unlike the likes of David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Vincent Kompany - who built the foundations for City to become a dominant force in English football.

    But at just 27 years old and entering his peak within the professional game, a Raheem Sterling statue could become a possibility in the future, with plenty more success expected in the coming years at the Etihad.

    Pep Guardiola Discusses Possibility of Raheem Sterling Statue Outside Man City's Etihad Stadium

