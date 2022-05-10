Pep Guardiola Discusses What a Striker Would Bring to Man City Amid Erling Haaland's Imminent Arrival

Pep Guardiola believes signing a striker is not the answer to all of Manchester City's problems next season, despite Erling Haaland's imminent arrival.

On Monday, every journalist and publication reported the staggering news that Erling Haaland is on the verge of joining Manchester City.

The Norwegian is one of the most prolific forwards in world football and his signing would end the long-winded hunt for Sergio Agüero's successor - 12 months on from his departure.

Haaland reportedly completed his City medical in Brussels, Belgium yesterday before flying back to Dortmund. He is expected to wave farewell to the Signal Iduna Park faithful this weekend in the club's final home game of the season.

Speaking to the press this afternoon ahead of the Blues' crucial Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Pep Guardiola was asked what signing a number nine would bring to his side. "We have a number nine," the Catalan began.

"We have new players in the squad, some from the academy who come up next season. New players always help me try to be stronger, not a good defender will solve our defensive problems and not a good striker will solve scoring problems."



The manager concluded, "Since day one is like this apart from one period at the beginning of the season, we score lots and concede few.

"The club always has to have a vision for the future. The decision the club takes I'm always aware of and 100 percent supportive of."

Currently holding a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, City will be looking to either maintain or extend their advantage on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, Liverpool take on Aston Villa at Villa Park, with former midfielder Steven Gerrard now the first-team manager in the West Midlands.

City bounced back from Champions League heartbreak with a 5-0 victory against Newcastle United on Sunday. Goals from Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, and Phil Foden got the Blues back on track.

With three games to go, City know three wins would guarantee them back-to-back titles for the second time under Guardiola.

