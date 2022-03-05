Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Does Not Demand 'Extraordinary Things', Says Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva has revealed what Pep Guardiola demands from his Manchester City players, and why that has led to the club's rise over the years, speaking during a recent interview.

Aside from his astounding trophy haul, Pep Guardiola certainly deserves plenty of credit for transforming footballing cultures in every country he has managed in.

While his impact in Spain and Germany led to the meteoric rise of possession-based football that played a major role in both nations’ roaring successes on the international stage, his signature style has also seeped down to England’s lower leagues.

The enigmatic Bernardo Silva lifted the lid on how the Spaniard has managed to transform Manchester City into one of the most successful teams in the world over the years, during a recent interview with the Times newspaper.

imago1008574761h
imago1009894941h

Pep (Guardiola) is very demanding, but he doesn’t demand that you do extraordinary things. He demands you to do the simple things well," Bernardo Silva explained to Paul Hirst of the Times.

He continued, "We’re very simple in the way we play. Everyone does what’s best for the team and not what’s best for each individual. That’s what makes us a successful team."

Read More

Whilst the Portuguese international’s assessment might be considered an oversimplification of matters by some, Pep Guardiola has always emphasised to his players to master the fundaments of football, above anything else.

The respect for the Catalan tactician permeates beyond his dressing room, as fellow manager Antonio Conte described him as ‘the best coach in the world’ before the two sides’ recent meeting at the Etihad Stadium.

imago1008385532h
imago1008511558h

Ahead of the upcoming Manchester Derby, Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick also admitted that Pep Guardiola's current Manchester City side may just be the ‘best team in the world’.

Ultimately, Pep Guardiola’s incredible influence on the game to this day is such that it is bound to be held in high esteem by both his colleagues and compatriots.

imago1008574761h
News

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 minutes ago
