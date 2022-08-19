Pep Guardiola Doesn't Care About Liverpool Dropping Points

Liverpool have been the main side challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title in the past five seasons so it has been a surprise to see Jurgen Klopp's men draw their opening two game but Pep Guardiola had dismissed the importance of dropped points so early on in the season.

Manchester City opened up their season with the Community Shield against Liverpool losing 3-1 showing how the FA Cup winners are still a huge threat even after losing key man Sadio Mane however they have not started their Premier League season in the same manner.

Guardiola has always been full of praise for Klopp IMAGO / PA Images

The Reds opened up their season with a draw against Fulham in which they were not the better side and they followed that up with another draw at home to Crystal Palace after going down to ten men due to Darwin Nunez getting sent off.

Whereas City have won their opening two games against West Ham and Bournemouth in convincing fashion meaning that Liverpool already find themselves four points off the Premier League Champions.

When asked about the early gap in his press conference previewing the Newcastle game Guardiola said: ""It's very early days. I'm sorry but after two fixtures we can not make any plans about the future."

"We play Newcastle. Respect to all the other teams we will try to improve our game and win the game.

"It's just two Premier League games. We have a long way to training, we start the next month we try to improve our principles, our game.

"The best way to see that is in the games. First two games really good. Now we have to continue that game.

The pair of managers on the sideline during the Community Shield IMAGO / NurPhoto

"Liverpool is not my business. This is Manchester City."

Manchester United is Liverpool's next opponent.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: