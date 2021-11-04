Pep Guardiola Doubles Down on Club Brugge Clash Being ‘More Important’ Than Manchester United Match

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has clarified previous comments suggesting that his side's match against Club Brugge was more important than the Manchester derby at the weekend.

The Sky Blues took a significant step towards qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League with a 4-1 victory over the Belgian side at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Pep Guardiola's men now face a crucial derby clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday, with both sides looking to put together a run of positive results to restore confidence ahead of the international break.

Guardiola stated in his press conference on Tuesday that City's game against Brugge was the most important game of the week, even more so that the highly-anticipated Manchester derby.

However, the Catalan boss was keen to clarify his comments in his post-match press conference on Wednesday evening, as he stated that he was simply referring to his old methods of the upcoming game carrying the most significance for his side.

Following the victory over Brugge, Guardiola said that, "People took the pi** for the fact I said today (the game against Brugge) is more important than (Manchester) United - and it was. Now, the most important game ever is United."

The victory against Brugge has seen the Premier League champions move to within one point of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League for the ninth successive season.

Phil Foden gave his side the lead with 15 minutes played, immediately after which the tie was level, as John Stones deflected the ball into his own net after Bernardo Silva's failed attempted clearance.

However, second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus secured the three points for the hosts, with Joao Cancelo pulling the strings for the Champions League finalists.

City will now hope to return to winning ways in the Premier League this weekend, as they prepare to travel to Old Trafford for the 185th Manchester derby.

Guardiola added: "I didn’t see (Manchester) United's match, I’m going to analyse and to see what they are, so I know how good they are.

"We saw it last season. They have one of the best players of history (Cristiano Ronaldo) - a guy who can be a scoring machine."

