Pep Guardiola Doubles Down on Comment Regarding Man City Fans Following Southampton Draw

Pep Guardiola claims he did not say anything wrong when asking more Manchester City fans to come to the Etihad Stadium after the club's midweek Champions League match.

Much has been made about Pep Guardiola's comments after City beat RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Manchester City boss appeared to criticise fans for their stadium attendance by saying, "I would like more people to come to the next game on Saturday.”

However, in the days since, after an outcry of criticism from some Manchester City fans across social media including an official statement by an official representative of the supporters group, Pep Guardiola has claimed that his words were misinterpreted.

And yet again, after Manchester City's 0-0 draw against Southampton on Saturday afternoon, in front of a full house at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola has been forced to clarify his comments once more.

"I didn't say anything wrong after Leipzig," Pep Guardiola said after the match, as relayed by the Athletic's Sam Lee.

"I said the game would be incredibly tough, I never complained about how many come or don't come, I never done this in my life. Of course I am grateful even if 85, 100 people come I would be happy."

Pep Guardiola was correct by pointing out how tough Saturday's game would be as despite a full stadium, with the fans behind them, the Premier League champions were unable to secure all three points against a Southampton side who have yet to register a win in the Premier League this season.

The Blues will have to forget about the disappointing home draw as they switch their focus to the League Cup in just four days time, and then a tough stretch of games away from home against Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Liverpool.

