NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Pep Guardiola draws comparisons between Kylian Mbappe and Phil Foden ahead of Champions League clash

They're two players in the European spotlight at the moment, and Pep Guardiola was naturally asked to compare the qualities of Kylian Mbappe and Phil Foden as the pair are set to face off in the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night.
Author:
Publish date:

They're two players in the European spotlight at the moment, and Pep Guardiola was naturally asked to compare the qualities of Kylian Mbappe and Phil Foden as the pair are set to face off in the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night.

In the previous round, Kylian Mbappe was electric in both legs, as his side knocked out the reigning European champions Bayern Munich.

The same could be said about Phil Foden, who scored the winning goal in both legs of Manchester City's tie with Borussia Dortmund.

When asked if the rising duo draw comparisons between one other, Pep Guardiola said during Tuesday's press conference, "They play in different positions. Both are young incredibly skilled, they are in completely different positions so difficult to compare."

READ MORE: Man United legend labels Guardiola greatest of all time

READ MORE: John Stones in 'advanced talks' over £39M contract

Having Phil Foden on top of his game will be vital for Pep Guardiola's side, if they're to progress to the final for the first time in the club's history. The manager admits he's delighted to have the Stockport-born Manchester City fan in such good form.

"What is important is PSG will be so happy to have Mbappe and you can't imagine how happy we are to have Phil. He's a City supporter, he's in the national team."

He continued, "He won that on the field. I don't give presents to the players if they don't deserve it or they are a City fan. He's playing lately because he's at a good level."

More coverage of Tuesday's press conference is available on mcfcxtra.com

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

sipa_33128314
News

Pep Guardiola draws comparisons between Kylian Mbappe and Phil Foden ahead of Champions League clash

sipa_33102350
News

"The players' mouths were open saying, 'Oh my god what a player!'" - Pep Guardiola opens up on the prospect of facing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

1002119779
News

Pep Guardiola provides Man City fitness update ahead of Champions League semi-final against PSG

1002121458
News

Pep Guardiola reveals his 'relief' at overcoming Champions League quarter-final stumbling block with Man City

sipa_32977191
News

Pep Guardiola responds to potential John Stones new contract at Man City

1002339940
News

"Last season was the biggest disappointment of my career!"- Riyad Mahrez reflects on previous Champions League exits

sipa_32979175
News

What Neymar and Mauricio Pochettino have said about Man City ahead of Champions League semi-final

1002359533
Transfer Rumours

Can Man City really re-sign Kelechi Iheanacho for £50M from Leicester City this summer?