Pep Guardiola draws comparisons between Kylian Mbappe and Phil Foden ahead of Champions League clash

They're two players in the European spotlight at the moment, and Pep Guardiola was naturally asked to compare the qualities of Kylian Mbappe and Phil Foden as the pair are set to face off in the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night.

They're two players in the European spotlight at the moment, and Pep Guardiola was naturally asked to compare the qualities of Kylian Mbappe and Phil Foden as the pair are set to face off in the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night.

In the previous round, Kylian Mbappe was electric in both legs, as his side knocked out the reigning European champions Bayern Munich.

The same could be said about Phil Foden, who scored the winning goal in both legs of Manchester City's tie with Borussia Dortmund.

When asked if the rising duo draw comparisons between one other, Pep Guardiola said during Tuesday's press conference, "They play in different positions. Both are young incredibly skilled, they are in completely different positions so difficult to compare."

READ MORE: Man United legend labels Guardiola greatest of all time

READ MORE: John Stones in 'advanced talks' over £39M contract

Having Phil Foden on top of his game will be vital for Pep Guardiola's side, if they're to progress to the final for the first time in the club's history. The manager admits he's delighted to have the Stockport-born Manchester City fan in such good form.

"What is important is PSG will be so happy to have Mbappe and you can't imagine how happy we are to have Phil. He's a City supporter, he's in the national team."

He continued, "He won that on the field. I don't give presents to the players if they don't deserve it or they are a City fan. He's playing lately because he's at a good level."

More coverage of Tuesday's press conference is available on mcfcxtra.com

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra