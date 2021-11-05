Pep Guardiola Drops Doubt on Man City’s Hopes of Signing Striker During Press Conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that his side could enter the market for a striker ahead of a derby clash with Manchester United on Saturday.

The Catalan has often been presented with the same question in press conferences this season after City failed to sign a centre-forward in the summer despite their long-drawn pursuit of Tottenham star Harry Kane.

Despite their failure in replacing Sergio Aguero, who joined Barcelona in June, Manchester City have found the net 41 times across all competitions since August, which proves that they are not struggling to score by any means.

Though City have scored for fun in games against Norwich, Arsenal and RB Leipzig, they have failed to find the net in games against Tottenham, Southampton and recent losses to West Ham and Crystal Palace.

However, Guardiola does not seem to buy into the theory that City will be unsuccessful without a classic number nine this season.

"I'm not a magician, if I knew I'd tell you. Just trust a bit, (remember) how many goals we scored last year without a striker," said the City manager in his pre-United press conference on Friday.

However, Guardiola refused to rule out the possibility of his side adding a striker to their ranks, which gives hope to City fans who have been calling for the club to acquire a world-class centre-forward for months.

The 50-year-old added: "Maybe in the future we will buy a proper striker, who knows. We are who we are, I spoke many times if we can do it or not do it, we have enough players."

City have suffered five defeats in 17 games across all competitions this season, including a 1-0 loss to Leicester City in the Community Shield in August.

Guardiola said: "Ten games, we have two bad results. The first one against Tottenham (1-0 defeat on the opening day of the league season), we were missing eight or nine players. In general, you can always improve."

