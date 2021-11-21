Pep Guardiola Drops Fresh Major Hint on Future of Man City Star Bernardo Silva

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has discussed Bernardo Silva's scintillating form in the 2021/22 season so far, and intimated that the midfielder may no longer wish to leave the club despite rife speculation last summer.

Last summer, Pep Guardiola had publicly revealed that Bernardo Silva was one of a handful of Manchester City players who had expressed a wish to leave the club due to a variety of reasons including an unhappiness with life in the North-West city.

A move, however, failed to materialise, in spite of links to clubs such as Atletico Madrid in Spain and AC Milan in Italy.

That meant the Portugal international would spend the 2021/22 season with Manchester City, with an uncertain long-term future.

Yet, the off-the-pitch issues have failed to impact on Bernardo's performances on the pitch, as the midfielder has started the season in remarkable form, winning Manchester City's player of the month for September and October.

After scoring in his side's 3-0 victory against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, Bernardo Silva took his tally to four goals and one assist in the Premier League this season.

Speaking prior to the Everton match, Pep Guardiola heaped praise on Bernardo Silva stating, "Now, he is undroppable because of what he does on the pitch."

"Sometimes he didn't play because he wasn't undroppable; he was not at the level. The year we got 98 points and won the league, he was the best [player]".

“It’s difficult to find a player like him in the world right now. But the season is long and the tiredness is coming. Normally it happens because he is strong and a huge competitor and he is a lovely guy."

Pep Guardiola then dropped a hint about the future of the Portuguese star, saying that he believed Bernardo Silva is in fact happy in Manchester - which contrasted with the player's feelings last summer when he wished to leave.

The Catalan said, “He is funny, beloved and happy here. I have the feeling he is happy here with his personal life and I hope he can have an exceptional season with us again."

“He can play six positions - holding midfielder, attacking midfielder, (left) winger, striker, false nine, the other winger - and can play everywhere. He is so smart, so intuitive, so intelligent."

“He's a player who knows exactly what is going on every single action of the game and the right decision has been made. He does it.

"That's why he is a player like he has done. He has played the games he played at Anfield, Stamford Bridge, Old Trafford, Brighton - one of the toughest games of the season is Brighton away - and Leicester.

“Always he played at a level that is: ‘Wow’. Hopefully he can be fit, hungry and competitive to continue to give us what he is doing.”

