Pep Guardiola Drops Hint on His Own Future Amidst Jurgen Klopp Contract Extension

In his latest press conference, Pep Guardiola was asked whether Jurgen Klopp's contract extension has tempted him to put pen to paper at the Etihad Stadium himself.

With Pep Guardiola steering Manchester City into contention for an incredible double-winning campaign, several Sky Blues fans are sweating in regards to their all-conquering manager’s future.

The Catalan boss’ current deal is set to run out in the summer of 2023, and he has mentioned on multiple occasions that he remains unsure about whether to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium or take a breather after a taxing spell at the club.

As Liverpool announced Jurgen Klopp’s contract extension until 2026 on Thursday, the Catalan boss was quizzed about whether his managerial rivals’ decision to prolong his time on Merseyside has prompted him to do the same in Manchester.

"I don't know. Leeds is the focus, an important thing. Congratulations to Jurgen and Liverpool, think it's good for the Premier League and the future. Why should it make an impact? "Everyone in this situation, if we decide to stay longer, it's not because my colleague gets a new contract. I don't see the correlation," he responded, ahead of his side's upcoming clash with Leeds United.

After shutting down the possibility of the German tactician having any bearing over his future, Guardiola went on to give a more in-depth insight about his future at the Etihad.



“No no no, honestly, I'm so concerned about the last three weeks of the season, I don't have time," Guardiola persisted.

"I have the feeling one year is a long time, six years. I'm enjoying my time. I have an incredible relationship with my club.

"You know my opinion. I'm incredibly happy, I couldn't be in a better place than here. I cannot visualize a better place, but it's not just about me, it's about other situations. Unfortunately, it doesn't happen often.”

At the end of the day, a majority of the City fanbase will be hoping that Guardiola continues his love affair at the club, regardless of the motivations behind his decision.

But in typical fashion, the managers' only focus right now is winning the important trophies on offer.

