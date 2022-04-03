Pep Guardiola Earmarks His Managerial Successor For Manchester City Job In 2023

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed who he believes could 'definitely' be his replacement after he bids farewell to the Etihad Stadium, commenting that he would tell Director of Football Txiki Begiristain to consider one name in particular as an option.

With Pep Guardiola’s current deal at Manchester City set to expire in the summer of 2023, there remains a major question mark around his future.

Speaking prior to Manchester City’s 1-1 draw against Southampton back in January, the Catalan coach had stated that a final decision regarding his managerial plans will be taken at the end of the ongoing season.

However, the 51-year old admitted as recently as last month that he was unsure about where he stood on the monumental call that many supporters are dreading in the event of an unfavourable outcome.

IMAGO / PA Images With several names touted as possible replacements for the legendary manager, the Manchester City boss earmarked a potential successor to his throne, speaking prior to the weekend's 0-2 win over Burnley. IMAGO / Pro Shots “Are you asking me if Erik ten Hag could be here (Manchester City)?”, he opened. Pep Guardiola continued, “Definitely. A lot (of managers) could be here and I think he could be one of the ones. For the way he approaches the game, definitely, definitely. I will say (it) to Txiki (Begiristain) now!” IMAGO / PA Images

This is not the first time that the Ajax tactician has been linked with the Manchester City job, as it was reported by the Telegraph in December that the English giants had added the Dutchman’s name to their managerial ‘shortlist’.

Additionally, David Ornstein of the Athletic had also revealed that Pere Guardiola - the brother and agent of the Manchester City boss had joined forces with Sports Entertainment Group - the same agency that Erik ten Hag is associated with.

Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail had also claimed that the 52-year old had been taking English lessons, as he is preparing for a move to the Premier League next summer.

With Erik ten Hag previously learning the tricks of the trade from Pep Guardiola as the manager of the Bayern Munich reserve team, the Manchester City boss’ approval of the Dutch coach could be step one in lining him up as the rightful successor.

