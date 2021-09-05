Pep Guardiola 'Earmarks' Youngster To Train With Man City First Team - Club Rejected Several Loan Offers

Pep Guardiola has earmarked James McAtee as one of five academy talents who will be involved around the first team this season.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder is seriously impressing coaches in the Manchester City academy. Recently, EDS manager Brian Barry-Murphy described McAtee as a 'very intelligent player.'

Despite already featuring heavily for the EDS so far this season - including scoring a hat-trick in his sides 4-2 demolition of Manchester United - McAtee is set for a more involved role in the first-team set-up.

Earlier this month, Pep Guardiola admitted that the midfielder, alongside Romeo Lavia, Liam Delap and Cole Palmer, will be training with the first team throughout this campaign.

Sam Lee has confirmed this in his most recent piece for the Athletic. He says McAtee was earmarked by Pep Guardiola as one of five players who will feature around the first team.

The club rejected several loans, and insiders talk about other benefits of being around the squad at that age.

This is something fellow academy graduate Phil Foden knows all too well.

Despite various cries for the star midfielder to go out on loan and gain valuable experience, Guardiola kept him around the squad and he's now reaping the rewards of training with world-class talent.

McAtee gave fans a taste of his talent in pre-season, providing a sublime assist for Samuel Edozie in a behind closed door friendly against Preston North End.

