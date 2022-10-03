Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola: Erling Haaland Doing What He Does Best

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was keen to point out that Erling Haaland is just doing exactly what he has done previously and that he is only going to improve

On the back of breaking a Premier League record, Pep Guardiola wanted to make sure that everyone knew what Manchester City striker Erling Haaland had been doing throughout his career wasn't going to change any time soon. 

The Norwegian striker scored his third Premier League hat-trick in succession at the Etihad Stadium and reached three hat-tricks within eight games, smashing the previous record held by Michael Owen, who did it in 48 games. 

The latest treble against Manchester United, setting yet another record for scoring consecutive home hat tricks, took his tally to an incredible 17 goals in just 11 games for the Cityzens. 

Erling Haaland celebrates goal against Manchester United

Trademark goal celebration from Erling Haaland 

For a fresh perspective on this, last season's Golden Boot winners, Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min, scored 23 goals sharing the award, Haaland is currently nine goals behind that record, and it's only October. 

"I say it many times, and I will say again - what Erling is doing, he did in Norway, Austria and Germany," said Guardiola.

"The quality we have alongside him helps him score, but what he is doing I didn't teach him.

"He has incredible instincts. It comes from his mum and dad. He was born with that."

Erling Haaland scores for Manchester City against Manchester United

Hat-trick goal for Erling Haaland 

Guardiola hasn't been short of top-class attacking options at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and during his time at the Etihad Stadium. He was asked if Haaland was the best striker he has had so far in his managerial career.

"What I like was in the last period of the game, he was involved. I want him to be involved.

"He became a player to score goals, but I want him in contact with the ball.

"I like him being part of those situations.

"But of course, he has to put the ball in the net, and he is a fantastic striker." 

Erling Haaland, Raphael Varane, David De Gea, Phil Foden

Erling Haaland about to score his second and Manchester City's third against Manchester United

With more records in his sights, Guardiola was keen to point out that, like all of his players, they won't change the policy on resting Haaland when he needs it. 

"He will take a break," Guardiola said. "There will be games he is not going to play.

"We are lucky. Last season he could not play many games in a row - here we have incredible physios, and thanks to them, he can play every 90 minutes.

"They are so important - with their hands, they allow players to play."

