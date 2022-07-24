Pep Guardiola Gives Erling Haaland Verdict After Manchester City Debut

Erling Haaland made an instant impact in his Manchester City debut, scoring the goal that proved to be the winner in a friendly against Bayern Munich. It was expected the striker would make his debut in City's previous friendly against Club America, but he remained an unused substitute due to what Pep Guardiola described as 'niggles'.

The Norway striker scored just 12 minutes into his first game, following some great work from Jack Grealish. The winger glided away from Dayot Upamecano before sending a low-driven cross into the box, and unsurprisingly Haaland was there to slide the ball home.

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

However, despite Haaland's strong first outing, his manager was keen to emphasise that he needs to be given more time before he is fully up to speed. Speaking to Man City's website, Guardiola said: "He scored a goal which is important, these type of goals in front of keeper - always he’s there.

"The first minutes, he needs more rhythm and time but already he had 45 minutes which is good for him."

The Sky Blues manager hinted that the slight injury problems Haaland had been experiencing over the last few weeks may have hindered his game somewhat, and that the striker will be at his best in time for the new campaign if he stays fit over the next few weeks: "We’ll see how he reacts to the niggles that he had in the previous weeks.

"After we come back we have long weeks to prepare every weekend game. In those two or three weeks we will get the best form."

Guardiola's emphasis on patience is the correct position for a manager to be taking, as he doesn't need to add any extra pressure on to the Norwegian's shoulders. However, considering how easily Haaland made the jump from Austria's top flight to the Bundesliga, it would be no surprise if he were to take the Premier League by storm next season.

Read More Manchester City Coverage