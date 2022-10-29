Pep Guardiola Reveals Erling Haaland Will Miss Manchester City's Sevilla Clash

After being substituted off at half-time in Manchester City's Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund, Erling Haaland was absent from the squad that faced Leicester this afternoon.

The Cityzens would run out 1-0 winners, thanks to a sensational Kevin De Bruyne free-kick, but it was clear that they missed the Norwegian's influence.

The Sky Blues were lucky to leave the King Power Stadium with three points after Ederson was forced to make a number of important saves.

And it appears that City will be missing their talisman in their Champions League clash with Sevilla next week.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking after the Leicester win, City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed that the 22-year-old is a doubt for the fixture. He said, via Simon Bajkowski: "I'm pretty sure not against Sevilla - first because we are already qualified. Against Fulham, we will see.

Although Haaland will be a miss against the La Liga side, this seems like a logical decision.

As Guardiola states, The Cityzens have already qualified for the next round of the competition, so it wouldn't be worth rushing the striker back for the match if he is not at peak fitness.

But if Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest tomorrow, as they will be expected to, The Gunners will head back to the top of the Premier League table, above City.

And Fulham will be no pushovers, the London club are unbeaten in their last three games and currently sit seventh in the table- so City will need their strongest starting eleven available for the game.

It is clear that as of now the club's focus should primarily be on the league, so it is logical that they are saving the man who is arguably their most important player for the league.

