Pep Guardiola 'Exercising His Power of Persuasion' to Convince Erling Haaland to Sign For Manchester City

Pep Guardiola is 'exercising his power of persuasion' to convince Erling Haaland to join Manchester City, according to recent reports.

Manchester City's recent patchy form has been put down to one reason - the absence of a recognised striker.

After a decade of service, the club's all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Agüero decided it was time for a fresh challenge and moved on to join FC Barcelona. Unfortunately, since then, the master marksman was forced to retire due to health concerns.

Over a year later and the Blues still have still not replaced their reliant Argentine. Despite attempts to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and then-Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, both deals subsequently fell through.

That's left Pep Guardiola with another year of trying to maintain success with his false nine system. One which last year won City their fifth Premier League title, fourth consecutive Carabao Cup, and booked their place in a club-first Champions League final.

However, this summer, it is clear signing a striker is at the top of their priority list - and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland is currently the favourite.

IMAGO / Bildbyran According to Rubén Uría from GoalEspaña, Pep Guardiola is currently 'exercising his power of persuasion' in an attempt to sign Haaland - and it is not the first time he has been personally involved in a signing. IMAGO / Bildbyran Txiki Begiristain and other officials at the club are trying to convince the player of a great sports project.

IMAGO / Bildbyran That will likely include working under Guardiola himself and helping the club achieve their ultimate goal - winning the Champions League.

After just over two successful years at Borussia Dortmund, the 21-year-old believes now is the time to make the extra step up and compete for some of Europe's major prizes.

His £68 million release clause has attracted the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain, but City are considered the clear favourites and want to get a deal over the line as soon as possible.

Haaland's family have links to the Etihad Stadium already, with his father Alfie playing for the club between 2000 and 2004.

