Pep Guardiola expected to make decision on Man City future in the next three months

Harry Winters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will make a decision regarding his future in January, according to reports from the Mail.

The newspaper claim that sources have suggested that the Catalan coach will reach a decision on his Etihad Stadium future immediately in the new year, with the City manager’s current contract due to expire at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Guardiola replaced Manuel Pellegrini at the Etihad in 2016 on an initial three contract but went on to sign a two year extension to that deal. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager will have been in Manchester for almost five years come May 2021 - his longest ever stint at a club in his managerial career.

Sunday’s fixture against Liverpool became his 245th game in-charge with him having won 181, drawn 28 and lost 36 of his previous 244 games. The club have scored over 600 goals since he took over and have won eight pieces of silverware including back-to-back Premier League titles.

Whether the 49 year-old will extend his stay in the Premier League is currently dominating most press conferences, with the manager most recently saying, “I'm incredibly happy here, delighted to be in Manchester and hopefully I can do a good job this season to stay longer,” when asked about a potential return to Barcelona in the future.

Barcelona presidential candidate, Victor Font recently made public his desire to bring Pep Guardiola back to the Nou Camp in the future. If the current City coach were to opt to leave at the end of the season, both Mauricio Pochettino and Julian Nagelsmann have been linked with succeeding him at the Etihad.

