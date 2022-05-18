Pep Guardiola Expecting Key Manchester City Star to STAY Despite Exit Rumours

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expecting midfielder Ilkay Gundogan to STAY at the club beyond this summer, despite rumours of an imminent exit from the Etihad Stadium in recent days.

Completing the signing of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland before the league's conclusion was possibly Manchester City's quickest piece of transfer business ever.

The Norway international will join the club on July 1st and end the year-long search for Sergio Agüero's successor. However, a few more faces are expected to join him through the Etihad doors this summer.

There are also expected to be a few departures, with club captain Fernandinho already announcing that he will not be extending his current contract - which expires in a few months' time - and expects to join a club back in his native Brazil.

Gabriel Jesus has also been linked with a move away, while the situation surrounding Raheem Sterling is also unclear, with further contract talks expected at the end of June.

IMAGO / News Images One face rumoured to be leaving Manchester City in recent days has been German international, Ilkay Gundogan. IMAGO / News Images Mike Keegan from the Mail broke the news on Monday afternoon, claiming that Gundogan had been spotted at the private jet terminal within Manchester Airport, while the nature of the trip remained unknown at the time.

IMAGO / News Images However, it has since been revealed by Ilkay Gundogan's wife - Sara Benamira - that the pair had travelled to Rome to get married, in an occasion that they had wanted to be private.



Furthermore, Jason Burt of the Telegraph has now reported that Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola expects Ilkay Gundogan to stay at the club, and was shocked at claims that he was prepared to allow the player to leave at the end of this season.

Burt also reveals that senior sources at Manchester City have insisted that no one wants the 31-year-old to leave and expects him to be a big part of the managers' plans.

Whatever happens regarding the player's future in the coming months, Ilkay Gundogan will leave as the highest-scoring and most successful German footballer in Premier League history.

Ilkay Gundogan has been a vital cog in Pep Guardiola's dominant winning machine and has thrilled supporters with some stunning displays - particularly during the 2020/2021 campaign.

