Pep Guardiola Explains Academy Transfer Policy Following Southampton Sales

City have sold several academy players this window, with the vast majority of those sales being made to Southampton, who have purchased four EDS players this window.

As well as Larios and Edozie, The Saints have also acquired Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia from The Cityzens' under-21 squad, however, the former spent last season out on loan at their rivals Portsmouth.

Alongside the quartet who departed for Southampton, Darko Gyabi was also sold to fellow Premier League side Leeds United in a deal believed to be worth around £5million.

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Gyabi appears to be the outlier, with the rest of the EDS' major departures opting to join Southampton.

However, it is unsurprising that so many of the club's prospects chose to join the Hampshire side as The Saints recently appointed Joe Shields as their head of recruitment, who previously worked as City's head of academy recruitment.

Shields will have played a major role in bringing all of these players to the club in the first place, so it is logical that they would be keen to work alongside the former City man once again at Southampton.

While many City fans may be disappointed to see such a high volume of youth prospects leaving the club, these transfers have gone a long way into funding much of the club's transfer business this window in terms of incomings.

When asked about the sheer amount of academy departures in today's press conference, Pep Guardiola explained his club's transfer stance when it comes to allowing such prospects to leave the club. "Two things, one all of them are fantastic players. Southampton (have) bought really good players," the Spaniard said via The Manchester Evening News.

"We know the academy are so proud. The incredible job they can do it. We rely on them a lot but at the same time they have offers and patience doesn't exist.

They could stay one to two years. EDS competition is so light, it's not real competition (in comparison to the Premier League). They want Premier League, so after agreement with the clubs. We have buy-back in case they explode and we can get them back."

The City boss also alluded to the role Shields played in bringing so many players to the St Mary's: "A big compliment for the club to educate them and bring them to the Premier League. Southampton is an incredible place, the guy there was working here, he knows them really well. We wish them all the best."

Given Guardiola's confirmation that all of the departing players have buy-back clauses, it is clear that there is still a plan in place with all of these academy sales.

The youngsters will now have a much better chance of receiving regular game time at their new clubs, which will further their development in a way that simply wouldn't be possible at the Etihad. However, should these prospects 'explode' as Guardiola describes then The Cityzens retain the option to bring them back to the club as substantially improved players.

